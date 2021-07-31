Centre gives Rs 1,828 cr to states/UTs

New Delhi, July 31: The Centre has provided Rs 1,828 crore so far to states and union territories under the emergency Covid response package to combat the pandemic.

A total of 15 percent of the allocated amount for 'Emergency Covid Response Package' by the Central Government has been sent to the states and UTs to empower the fight against Covid-19. This package will prove helpful in the development of health infrastructure and in the fight against Covid-19 across the nation, said Union Health Minister MansukhMandaviya.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "It is 15 percent of the total amount of the package". This package will be helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the nation, he said.