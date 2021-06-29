Chairman NHPC inspects HEP projects in Chenab Valley

Kishtwar, June 28: Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC A.K Singh, who was on a three day visit to Kishtwar inspected various hydro power projects being executed by CVPPPL and RHPCL in Chenab Valley.

He inspected the progress of work on the 1000 MW PakalDul HE Project, 624 MW Kiru HEP, 540 MW Kwar HEP and 930 MW Kirthai-II HE Project being executed by CVPPPL.

During the visit, he was accompanied by A.K. Choudhary, MD, CVPPPL; Rajan Kumar, CGM , NHPC RO, Jammu and other senior officers of NHPC Ltd and CVPPPL.

En-route, he visited sites of major components of the 850 MW Rattle HEP being executed by Rattle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

Singh also met with Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor of J&K UT and discussed the issues related to power Projects.