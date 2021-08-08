Chargesheet produced against 3 OGWs of Pulwama: Police

Jammu, Aug 8: Police today filed a chargesheet against three Over Ground Workers of Al-Badar militant outfit under Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA) for their attempt to place IED in crowded locations at Jammu Bus Stand.

“The accused OGWs have been identified as Suhail Bashir Shah alias Sitha, son of Bashir Ahmed Shah, resident of Shupdani Newa in Pulwama, Ubaidullah Shakeel Khan alias Athar Shakeel, son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan, resident of Shupdani Newa and Rahi Hussain Bhatt, son of Abdul Rashid Bhatt, resident of Hunipora, Wanpora in Pulwama,” police said.

Jammu Police filed charge sheet in case FIR Number 5 of 2021, under section 4/5, ESA and 17/18/23/39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act of Police Station Bus Stand in Jammu before the Court of 3rd Additional Session Judge, Special Judge u/s 22 NIA Act Jammu against the three OGWs of Al-Badar outfit.