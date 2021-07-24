Chari Mubarak taken to Pahalgam for Boomi Pujan

Anantnag, July 24: On the occasion of Ashad Purnima, the saffron-robed silver-mace of lord Shiva, traditionally known as 'Chhari mubarak', was Saturday taken to Pahalgam for Bhoomi Pujan and Dhawajarohan ceremonies.

With this, the age-old tradition associated with the annual Amaranth yatra commenced.

However, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has canceled the annual yatra in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. No yatra was conducted last year due to the same reason while in 2019 yatris were asked to leave and the remaining yatra was canceled for security reasons when Article 370 and 35-A were abrogated on August 5.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, a group of Sadhus led by Swami Mehant Bipinder Giri, the custodian of the mace, took the 'Chhari Mubarak' from the temple inside the Akhada Building complex in Srinagar city after prayers.

It was later taken to a temple in Pahalgam where Bhumi pooja was performed.

On its return, the 'Chari Mubarak' was taken to Martand Temple in Mattan where prayers were again held. Later it was taken back to Srinagar.