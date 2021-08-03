Chief Secretary reviews public health response to Covid-19

Srinagar, Aug 2: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday chaired a meeting to review the public health response to Covid-19 and directed the rollout of a dedicated IEC campaign for awareness generation towards prevention of subsequent Covid waves in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Director SKIMS, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Principal Government Medical College Srinagar and Jammu, and Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary observed that the number of Covid cases in J&K had stagnated around 130 per day over a fortnight, despite ongoing efforts of the Health and Medical Education Department to further lower it.

He attributed the absence of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as the primary cause for such stagnation.

It was informed that J&K continues to conduct around 50,000 Covid tests on a daily basis. However, the positivity in Jammu province has increased in the last two days due to a surge in cases being reported from a few districts, which is a cause of concern.

Further, the genome sequencing of samples taken from Covid patients revealed that about 80 percent of infections in J&K were primarily due to the delta variant of the virus which was highly contagious and could lead to development of severe symptoms in patients.

The chief secretary impressed upon the department to enforce location-specific restrictions in districts reporting higher cases and positivity.

It was directed that Covid SOPs and protocols should be strictly enforced in micro-containment zones through manpower reinforcement at all critical junctures by deputing additional government employees on Covid duty.

Mehta directed the enforcement agencies to adopt a graded penalty mechanism to penalise repetitive defaulters and offenders.

It was directed that the department in collaboration with various market associations, trade associations, and employee associations implement the graded-penalty mechanism by taking collective action against the delinquents.

The chief secretary also appealed to the people to observe strict discipline and Covid Appropriate Behavior while visiting public spaces to keep themselves safe from infection, besides, advising the department to fix the responsibility of non-compliance of CAB and SOPs on HODs of departments and owners and managers of commercial facilities.

The department was further advised to impose greater restrictions at a specific area in case of continued defiance of Covid protocols by declaring it a micro-containment zone.

Additionally, the National Health Mission was asked to formulate an extensive IEC campaign to generate mass awareness on good practices, Covid appropriate behavior, and dos and don’ts in public spaces by involving doctors and domain experts.