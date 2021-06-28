Chrungoo terms USC report on India as baseless

Jammu, June 27: Senior leader of Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and Incharge Department of Political Affairs and Feedback, BJP, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo today released a report to counter report of United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) which has been circulated on India several days back in June, 2021.

“I have submitted a Counter-Report to the PMO (DrJatinder Singh) this week with a request to take up with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for an appropriate action on US Commission’s report on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF),” said Ashwani Kumar Charangoo while speaking at a press conference.

He said that “It has been observed that the IAMC-Indian American Muslim Council has influenced the US Commission, USCIRF, to produce their so-called report on India.”

He said that the US Commission’s report seems clearly a part of the Global Toolkit launched by the USCIRF in collusion with IMAC to dislodge the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh.

Turning down the allegations against Indian Government, he said “The Government of India should urgently ask its ambassador to convey the feelings of Indians in regard to this so-called report to the US Administration and also reject the report in toto. The office of the MEA should also call the Envoy of US in Delhi to have a detailed exchange of ideas on this report and ask the diplomat to contain its agencies in US from spreading fake narrative about India and its internal issues.”