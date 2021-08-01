CIC operators of RDD appeal J&K LG for regularization of their services

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Community Information Centre (CIC) operators working in Rural Development Department (RDD) of J&K UT have appealed to the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) for his personal intervention to get their services regularized.

In a letter to J&K LG, the 172 CIC operators have stated that they have sent many applications through email for appointment with the J&K LG to submit their genuine and long pending demands.

“We have written an open letter to J&K LG and submit our demands through the medium of print and electronic media for your sympathetic and kind consideration on merits,” the letter reads.

The CIC operators are well qualified having MCA, M.Tech, M.Sc.IT, B.E and B.Tech Degrees and are technically very sound and efficient.

“We are handling efficiently all the online work of departmental portals viz E-gram-swaraj, SBM, PMAY, Peoples Plan Campaign (SabkiYojnaSabkaVikaas), GPDP, Mission Antyodaya, PFMS etc and other e-Governance related activities. Besides all other office assignments viz-a-viz elections, establishment, accounts, works etc. at Block/District/Directorate/Secretariat level,” the letter reads.

The CIC operators have been working on contractual basis since 2004 and are withdrawing a peanut amount of Rs 10,000 per month i.e (Rs 333 per day) on account of salary.

“It constrains us to live a miserable and stressful life. Our appointments have been made by open competition after proper advertisement in leading newspapers of J&K and calling applications from the eligible candidates in the year 2003-04,” the letter reads.

They said J&K government in 2014 passed a cabinet order to formulate a proposal for the regularizations of 172 CIC Operators in RDD J&K following which the government in 2016 through its cabinet decision created 172 Data Entry Operators for regularization of their services.

The letter reads that the department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs J&K has given their opinion in favour of CIC Operators and the Advocate General of J&K also given his opinion for regularization of CIC operators.