CID clearance made mandatory for entry into Govt services

Jammu, June 21: J&K Civil Services selectees will now be issued their appointment orders only “on the receipt of satisfactory CID verification report.”

In this connection, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday introduced an amendment in the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997.

The GAD directive suggested the government’s tough stance against non-compliance or complacency of various administrative departments and appointing authorities towards its directions vis-a-vis mandatory CID verification of new entrants into the civil services.

"The appointing authorities, on the receipt of attestation forms from the candidates, shall forward these forms with a covering letter (sealed and marked secret) in the form prescribed to this Government Order directly to the CID Headquarter for conducting the verification of the Character and Antecedents of the selectees,” reads the GAD order number 528 issued by M K Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary to the government.

As per the amendment, the appointing authority, on the receipt of the satisfactory verification report, will “issue the appointment order and the candidates in whose case the report is received at a later stage (after the part selection list is operated upon) will on the receipt of a satisfactory verification report be appointed notionally from the date the earlier appointments are made.”

“It is hereby directed that the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No.1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, read with Government Order No.597-GAD of 1999 dated 26.05.1999, Government Order No.681-GAD of 2000 dated 14.06.2000 and Government Order No.1328-GAD of 2016 dated 07.12.2016, shall be substituted...,” read the GAD order.

As per the amended Instruction 2 the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, the CID will conduct the verification of the character and antecedents of the selectees and forward the same to the requisitioning authority within one month from the date of receipt of the list of selectees.

“In case the verification process in respect of some candidates requires more time, the CID may seek another one month in respect of such candidates only while forwarding the completed cases. However, the entire time period in the verification process should not be more than two months under any circumstances. The appointing authority, on the receipt of the satisfactory verification report, issue the appointment order and the candidates in whose case the report is received at a later stage (after the part selection list is operated upon) shall on the receipt of a satisfactory verification report be appointed notionally from the date the earlier appointments are made,” read the order.

As per the order, in case of receipt of an adverse report and on confirmation thereof by the State/Divisional/District Level Screening Committee, as the case may be, the appointment will automatically stand cancelled without any notice.

“Further, Annexure-I to Government Order No.1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, read with Government Order No.597-GAD of 1999 dated 26.05.1999, Government Order No.681-GAD of 2000 dated 14.06.2000 and Government Order No.1328-GAD of 2016 dated 07.12.2016, shall be substituted by Annexure-I to this order,” further read the GAD order referring to the reference of letter (No.CID/NG0/2021/447-50 dated February 15, 2021) from the ADGP, CID, J&K.

As per the Annexure-I, besides already specified information, the selectees will have to share details about their as well as their family members’ foreign visits, stay abroad (including Pakistan, PoK), their connections with foreign organisations or concerns in any manner in India and abroad, their social media account details etc.

Earlier in March this year, the GAD had issued a circular making security clearance from the CID mandatory for drawing salary and allowances of new entrants into government service.