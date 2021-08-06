Class-IV appointment rules | ‘Sibling living separately’ not included in ‘family’, govt clarifies

Jammu, Aug 6: The J&K government on Friday clarified that the ‘family’ would include brother, sister, father, mother and spouse and the question of ‘any sibling living separately’ could not be taken into consideration.

The clarification pertained to the certificates to be issued under rule 5(3) of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

This explanation came in response to the grievances submitted by various applicants on the J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System.

Responding to applicants’ query ‘whether a candidate who has a brother/sister in government service and is living separately, can avail the extra marks earmarked for a candidate with no member of his family as an employee’, the General Administration Department pointed out, “Rules clearly specify that the ‘Family’ shall include brother, sister, father, mother and spouse and the question of any sibling living separately cannot be taken into consideration.”

“Only such unmarried girl candidates can claim the extra weight-age whose both the parents have expired,” the government specified. The poser raised was - Whether a girl candidate with one parent expired can claim the extra weight-age under category of ‘orphan girls’?

The department elucidated it after receiving a number of grievances in connection with certificates to be issued under rule 5(3) of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 184 of 2020 dated June 4,.2020.

These grievances or issues raised were examined in the General Administration Department. Accordingly, upon consideration of the same by the competent authority, the GAD came out with a detailed account of clarifications on all the issues raised by applicants.

The candidates had questioned whether a candidate having a causal/contractual/adhoc/daily rated workers/consolidated and other honorarium based workers such as Anganwari workers, ASHA worker, SPOs NYC, CPW,SPO, PTS, HDF etc. in his/her family can claim the extra marks under these rules.

The department replied that since these “do not fall under the category of permanent government employees, the candidate having any such temporary employee within his family can be considered for extra weight-age.”

Yet another query of applicants was- Can a candidate who had no member of his family in government service at the time of applying (up-to cut-off date) but during the intervening period someone in the family has secured such employment can avail the certificate for extra points?

“The eligibility with respect to academic and professional qualification is determined as on the cut-off date of the notification. With respect to employment the last date of verification of documents notified by the SSB shall be the cut-off date. In other words, the candidate can avail such a certificate only if none of his family members is a government employee up to the last date of verification of documents (as notified by SSB),” the government clarified.

As the period of validity of these certificates was also not mentioned in the notification, the designated authorities too had asked to clarify the matter.

In this connection, the GAD directed the designated authorities that the certificates “may be issued for a specific selection process.”

“It shall clearly mention that the certificate shall be valid for the selection process initiated by SSB (as per advertisement notification),” the GAD mentioned in its Office Memorandum/clarification.

A clarification on similar lines was issued by GAD last month also.