Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kangan villages

Kangan, Aug 2: A cloudburst in the upper reaches of Gund in Ganderbal district on Sunday evening triggered massive flashfloods and mudslides in several Kangan areas causing damage to many residential houses, standing crops and roads.

According to the locals at Surfraw in Gund tehsil, a cloudburst in upper reaches triggered massive flashfloods in the area including Baghpati Surfraw, Sumbal villages.

They said that flashfloods occurred at around 8pm and created a flood like situation in the area.

Locals said water entered several residential houses and inundated agricultural fields damaging standing crops spread over several hectares of land.

They said that flashfloods also damaged a brick manufacturing unit, Wani enterprises, causing heavy losses to it.

Several roads got washed away due to flashfloods. According to the locals the main road connecting Ganiwan and Sumbal was also damaged.

Landslide on Leh road

Meanwhile, a massive landslide occurred late Sunday evening on Srinagar-Leh highway near Sumbal area of Gund which blocked the highway. However, soon after the incident police teams from Gund and Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The police along with SDRF and locals evacuated several families from Surfraw to safer places. Locals hailed the efforts of police in this regard.

The landslide was cleared after efforts by Police and BRO and the highway was restored for traffic on Monday morning.

Reports of flashfloods were received from Dardwuder Yachhama area of Kangan causing damage to some residential houses and roads besides agricultural land.

A team of officials including Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan Hakim Tanveer along with officials of Rural Development, Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture and Irrigation and Flood Control departments visited the flood affected areas to assess the situation.

SDM Kangan Hakim Tanveer told Greater Kashmir that there has been a massive damage caused by the flashfloods.

He said however fortunately there has been no loss of life reported in the incident.

SDM said that they have visited the flood affected areas, adding that men and machinery has been pressed into service clear the mud and connect the roads. He said that the field staff has been directed to make an assessment of the losses so that same can be forwarded to the higher authorities.

He said that officials of civil and police administration were working overnight to monitor the rescue operation.