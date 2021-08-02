Commissioner Secretary visits Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve

Srinagar, Aug 2: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Sanjeev Verma, today visited Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve and took stock of conservation measures being taken up there.

Commissioner Secretary asked the department of Wildlife Protection to ensure completion of demarcation process of all the wetlands besides directing the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad, to assist the department in this regard.

Commissioner Secretary also asked the concerned to seek community support for conservation activities in the wetlands for effective results.

Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta, informed that Hokersar is Wetland Conservation Reserve notified under Wildlife Protection Act with an area of 1354 hectare. He said that Hokersar is a Ramsar Site and is an abode to variety of migratory birds during winter season.

Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid YahyaNaqash, made a detailed power point presentation highlighting the characteristics of Hokersar, challenges to the wetland and mitigation measures being taken up. He also gave brief account of other Wetland Conservation Reserves like Shallabugh, Hygam, Mirgund, Chatlam, Krenchoo and Freshkhori. He informed that formulation of comprehensive Integrated Management Action Plan for all the wetlands of Kashmir region is in advanced stage.

Shahbaz Ahmad informed the Commissioner Secretary that the main issue with regard to construction of gates by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is in advanced stage. These gates shall be immensely helpful towards retaining water level of the wetland.