Commissioner SMC conducts city tour, reviews various civil works

Srinagar, July 28: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Amir Athar Khan on Wednesday visited various places in summer capital Srinagar to take stock of various civil works and other developmental projects of SMC.

He was accompanied by the concerned Corporator , S.E Drainage, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Executive Engineers, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Sanitation Officer, Officials of Smart City, R&B officials, TASU Team

The SMC Commissioner visited Parimpora to review the status of under construction HabbaKhatoon Complex,

He also visited several locations at Maloora including MalooraGalibaAbaad lane 3, to see the feasibility of having drainage network in place to ease out the issues of the people and cater to the public demands living in these low lying areas.

A statement issued said directions were also passed to the R&B city roads Division to go for road restoration and macadamisation of the areas already identified by the city roads division.

In this regard the Commissioner was informed that the tendering process will be initiated instantly to take up further work. Meanwhile while visiting these many places ,SMC Commissioner also identified some ongoing constructions at Maloora, Lawaypora, HMT, ShaltengByepass and checked the status of the building permissions of the said structures on spot. “In this regard the concerned was directed to keep monitoring that ongoing Constructions are strictly coming up as per the issued building permission without any deviations” the statement said.

He also visited HMT ,Lawaypora to review sanitation, civil works , status of lanes and drains,the drainage mechanism including requirement of macadamisation and various ongoing constructions. At GundhasiBhatLawaypora, Commissioner SMC also reviewed the recently constructed storm water drain and the functioning of its connectivity with the main drain. He also visited several Mohhallas and lanes at Lawaypora and GundhasiBhat to see the status of lanes and drains. At the end of the tour the SMC Commissioner visited Green space developed at BeminaByepass and reviewed the ongoing work at the site.