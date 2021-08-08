Committees constituted for FRA implementation

Jammu, Aug 8: The government has constituted three-tier committees inducting tribal and public representatives for the implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued by the Forest department, which is a nodal agency for the implementation of FRA, with these nominations, the process with regard to three tier committees has been completed by the government.

“It is hereby ordered District Development Council shall nominate members for the District Level Committees and Sub-Divisional Level Committees in accordance with the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Dwellers (recognition of Forest Rights) Rules, 2007 (as amended from time to time) read with Government order 1080 – JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 01-12-2020 and notification for nominations shall be issued by the respective Deputy Commissioner,” reads an order issued by Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Sanjeev Verma.

It further says that the antecedents of the non-official members to be nominated will be duly verified by respective Deputy Commissioner.

An official source said, “The government had already constituted committees with the nomination of official members without tribal representatives elected under Panchayat Raj Act. As the nomination of elected tribal representatives (BDCs/DDCs) has been made, these committees are now fully empowered to take their decisions under the Forest Rights Act.”

“The decisions on the Forest Rights Act could not be taken without the representation of tribal/forest dwellers representatives or the primitive tribal groups representatives,” the official source added.

They said that the village level committees (Forest Rights Committees under Gram Sabha) were already constituted across Jammu and Kashmir to receive the claims on the forest land from the forest dwellers/tribal community members for recognition.

The UT level committee is headed by Chief Secretary, J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with eight other members including Administrative Secretary Revenue Department, Administrative Secretary of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Administrative Secretary, Rural Development Department and Administrative Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Commissioner, Tribal Welfare or equivalent as members.

Three Schedule Tribe members of Tribes Advisory Council will be nominated by the chairperson of the Tribes Advisory Council and where there is no Tribal Advisory Council, three Scheduled Tribes members will be nominated by the UT Government, according to an order of General Administration Department with regard to the UT Level Monitoring Committee.

Pertinently, the GAD had already constituted three committees i.e., UT Level Monitoring Committee, Sub-Divisional Level Committee and District Level Committee with the nomination of official members for implementation of Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The Sub Divisional Level Committees is headed by the Sub Divisional Level Officers of Revenue Department i.e., SDM/ADCs and another official member i.e., Range Officer Headquarters/concerned Range Officer.

Besides them, the Sub-Divisional Level Committee, will have three members of Block or Tehsil Level Panchayat to be nominated by district Panchayat of whom two members shall be from Schedule Tribe preferably who are forest dwellers or belong to primitive tribal groups and a woman as member.

Similarly, the District Level Committees will be headed by Deputy Commissioner. Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) headquarters, three Schedule Tribe persons, a woman and District Panchayat Officer will be its members. It will examine whether all claims, especially those primitive tribal groups, pastoralists and nomadic tribes, have been addressed keeping in mind the objective of the Forest Right Act.

“The District Level Committee will consider and finally approve the claims and record the forest rights prepared by the Sub Divisional Level Committees. They shall hear petitions from persons aggrieved by the orders of the Sub Divisional Committee, and to coordinate with other districts regarding inter-district claims,” reads an order issued by the General Administration Department.

The Forest Rights Act was extended to Jammu and Kashmir with the Reorganization Act or 2019.