Communication devices, torches recovered in Mendhar CASO

Mendhar, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recovered two communication devices, batteries and some hand-held torches during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) that was launched near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that on specific information, Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch district launched an anti-militancy operation in Mankote area near LoC.

“Two communication wireless devices, batteries used to operate these devices and hand-held torches used for walking during night hours were recovered,” said officials.

They informed that soon after the recovery, the police took up investigation of the matter. An FIR was registered in Mendhar police station and further investigation was going on, they added.