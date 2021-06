Congress agrees to attend

Srinagar, June 22: A high-level meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi decided to participate in the scheduled all-party meeting on J&K on June 24, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma disclosed.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Dr Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajni Patil, JKPCC president G A Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra.

JKPCC president G A Mir has been invited to the meeting to be chaired by PM Modi in New Delhi.