Congress concerned over damages due to heavy rains in Lolab

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a statement said that its leader Muneer Ahmad Mir on Sunday visited scores of places in Lolab area of Kupwara District and expressed serious concern over the losses caused due to heavy rains.

According to the statement, Muneer during a daylong tour of Lolab area visited various places including WarnowKawadi and other adjacent areas, which have been badly affected due to heavy rains, besides causing flood like situation almost in entire Lolab area.

“There has been immense damages to roads, bridges, culverts, water supply and other essentials services, Congress leader said. Mir expressed deep concern over the pathetic condition of residents of Lolab and urged LG administration to depute a team of experts to assess the damages, besides restoring essentials services in Lolab and other affected area in Kupwara district,” the statement reads.

“Adding that roads approaching different villages too have been badly damaged, Congress Leader also urged the District administration to direct the R&B and REE wing of RDD to assess the damages caused in order to ensure immediate repairs or construction of damaged roads to ensure hasslefree movement of people,” it added.