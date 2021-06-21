Consult minorities too: APSCC

Srinagar, June 21: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has demanded inclusion of minorities like Sikhs, Gujjars and Paharis in the consultations being carried out by the Delimitation Commission.

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that members of different minorities need to be taken on board by the Delimitation Commission before any decision about the redrawing of assembly constituencies is taken.

“Raina said that in case members of minority communities are left out in the exercise then they would be constrained to come on roads and lodge protest,” the statement reads.

The APSCC has demanded reservation of three seats in Kashmir and four seats in Jammu division for the Sikh community.