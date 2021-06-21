Ours is an age of intense realisation that rights of humans, in whatever capacity, are to be protected through the instrument of law. The international politics, and the state institutions are wedded to this idea. The constitutions of various states around the globe reflect the importance of the idea of rights. One of the dimensions of this idea is the protection of a person as a consumer. Since our interactions with market have increased manifold, and we are always consuming one or the other thing, we need to update laws, and make its implementation effective.

In this atmosphere the questions of exploitation, of malpractice, and of manipulation do arise more intensely than ever before. To put a leash on such wrong practices, and to protect a customer from being cheated there is an elaborate system of laws and execution of those laws.

In a modern day governance pattern we have specific laws dealing with the rights of a consumer, and in case there is a violation of such rights, there is a concrete structure for redress. But unfortunately, the element of exploitation still persist here.

The reasons for that are manifold. One, our systems meant for the application of specific laws are not efficient. Two, our consumers are not aware of their rights as they should have been. And third, we don't update the regulations and systems in time. The cumulative result of this is that consumers are wronged. In J&K the departments and officials that are assigned with the task of defending consumer rights need to shown some activism, and ensure that the elements of exploitation, in whatever form, must be dealt with seriously.

Since the marketing has undergone a significant transition, there is a need to update systems and processes, and also launch a massive awareness campaign to enable consumers to defend their rights.

It is also time to take account of the digital and on line marketing. Here also consumers need to be informed and educated so that they are not wronged. Alongside these awareness campaigns, the departments related to consumer affairs should take severe punitive actions against the violators of consumer rights. Such examples can deter others from resorting to any malpractices, hence providing a safe atmosphere to a consumer.