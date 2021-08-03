Cooperative Department organises cleanliness drive under ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’

Srinagar, Aug 3: The Cooperative Department today organised a Cleanliness drive under ‘SwachhtaPakhwada’ within the premises of Cooperative Complex Bemina, here.

During the drive, the employees of the Cooperative Department actively carried out cleanliness of the Complex and its surroundings.

The drive was led by Shafqat Iqbal, Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K. He stressed upon the employees of the department to vigorously continue the drive and achieve the basic slogan of ‘Swachhta hi Sewa'.

He said that the cleanliness drives are actually the need of the hour which saves the individuals from infectious diseases and is also very fruitful in the present pandemic.