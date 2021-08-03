Cop, civilian injured in Khanyar shootout

Srinagar, Aug 3: A cop and a civilian were injured after militants opened fire on a joint party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force in Khanyar area of Srinagar city, officials said.

Police identified the injured policeman as Abdul Waheed and the wounded civilian as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz of Nowshera.

“The policeman is stable,” Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical superintendent of premier SMHS hospital told Greater Kashmir.

The incident took place at Shiraz Chowk on Tuesday evening when at least two militants opened fire on the party. The incident created panic in the area and people left for safer places.

A cordon and search operation was launched to track down the militants, however no was arrested.

Soon after the incident security was beefed up in several areas of Srinagar. More security personnel, along with the flying squad, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre, officials said.

They said that random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.

Meanwhile, a police handout said: “Today at about 1815hrs, terrorists fired upon a Police party near Sheeraz Chowk area of Srinagar. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon Police party of Police Station Khanyar near Sheeraz Chowk area of Srinagar. In this terror incident, one policeman and a civilian sustained bullet injuries who were immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment.

“The injured Police personnel has been identified as Ct. Abdul Waheed, posted at Police Station Khanyar, while as injured civilian has been identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz son of Ghulam Mohammad Bazaz resident of Nowshera, Srinagar. The condition of both the injured is stated to be stable.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”