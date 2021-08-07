Cop killed, 2 injured in Kulgam militant attack

Srinagar, Aug 7: A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a hit and run militant attack in Kulgam district of Southern Kashmir on Saturday evening even as a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

The slain police official has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay son of Abdul Raza, a resident of Akroora, Mattan, Anantnag. The deceased was in the escort of SHO DH Pora, a police official said.

The incident, he said, took place in Poshwan area of DH Pora in Kulgam on Saturday evening.

“#Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on police party in #Kulgam district. One #policeman was injured in the attack & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Police said soon after attack Nissar was shifted to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of other two is stable, police said, adding that the militants fled from spot taking the advantage of nearby orchards. “Restraint was exercised as people in the area were busy in their normal activities,” police said, adding that search operation was underway.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that “after dropping PP Ab Majid Padar at his residence, SHO D H Pora Kulgam along with five constables were clearing traffic at Adijan crossing. Approximately three to four terrorists came and fired upon one policeman.” He said that police couldn’t retaliate due to heavy traffic jam.

Meanwhile, a police statement said: “Today at about 1920hrs, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a Police party at Poshwan area of DH Pora in district Kulgam in which one police personnel attained martyrdom and two other personnel got injured.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, a group of terrorists fired upon a police party headed by SHO PS DH Pora who were busy in managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing while on their way back after providing safe passage to Ab Majid Padar (PP) up to his residence.

“In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. However, Ct Nisar Ahmad Belt No. 652/IR 17th succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

“It is pertinent to mention that taking undue advantage of huge traffic jam and presence of large number of civilians, the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party and managed to escape from the spot. However, to avoid collateral damage in view of huge rush, the police party exercised maximum restraint. Both the injured personnel are stable and have been discharged from hospital after medical treatment.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”