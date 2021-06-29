Court rejects bail of accused in ‘abetting’ suicide case

Srinagar, June 28: An Anantnag Court Monday dismissed the bail plea of a policeman accused of “abetting” his would-be wife’s suicide.

Rejecting the bail of the accused Amir Ahmad Khanday, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate PahalgamManmohan Kumar said, “Though individual liberty is considered a cardinal right of the accused, it can be sacrificed when larger interest of the society is involved.”

Police has booked the accused under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide.

“The investigation of the case is in progress and at an infancy stage and certain more recoveries are expected, and in case the accused will be enlarged on bail then there is every apprehension that he will not cooperate with the investigating agency and can influence the prosecution witnesses,” the court said while rejecting Kanday’s bail. “The statements under Section 164 CrPC were yet to be recorded and the applicant being a member of the Police force may try to deter or threaten the witnesses misusing his official position.”

Pointing out that the nature of the allegations levelled against the accused suggest that he had “acted in a quite pre-meditated manner”, the court said: “The courts are supposed to deal with an iron hand when the accused are involved in crimes like the one committed in the instant case.”

The court said that the investigating agency had collected prima facie evidence to link the accused with the commission of offence alleged against him and it was not deemed apt at this stage to comment in detail on that aspect of the case.

“An accused arrested in a non-bailable offence cannot claim bail as a matter of right but to release him on bail is hunch of bench which in other words is called judicial discretion which is to be exercised on sound judicial principles,” the court said. “It is well settled law that personal liberty of a person occupies the place of pride in our socio-political order and it is provided that no person shall be deprived of his personal liberty except according to the procedure established by the law. The applicant is involved in a very heinous and non-bailable offence and as such bail cannot be claimed as a matter of right.”

In its case, Police contends that on 15 June this year, a written application was received that a girl from Batkoot had ended her life in mysterious circumstance.

During the investigation, Police said it was found that the deceased was engaged with the accused in the year 2018 and the engagement was broken due to misunderstanding among the two families.

“But in 2019 the father of the accused again strengthened the relationship by going to the girl’s house but the accused did not talk to the girl properly on the phone and used to say that she was a poor girl and that he would never marry her,” Police said.