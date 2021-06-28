Covid-19 admissions drop, tertiary care hospitals open steadily

Hospitals in Kashmir are opening up for routine patient-care. While two major tertiary care hospitals have general OPDs and admissions already, two more are in the process of opening up soon.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid said the medical college has a meeting slated with the Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday this week to take a call on restarting its OPDs for patients other than those having SARS-CoV2 infections.

Across J&K, the second wave of Covid-19 that hit in April had forced authorities to curtail their admissions to create more beds for the patients suffering from the viral infection and to spare human resources for their management.

Of the six hospitals under GMC Srinagar, only one had been designated for Covid-19 although OPDs and other services had been shrunk at other hospitals as well.

Prof Rashid said routine healthcare delivery had already been resumed at Super Specialty Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Children Hospital, Lal Ded Hospital and Psychiatric Diseases Hospital.

“Even without our OPDs open, we are seeing around 800 general patients every day at SMHS Hospital,” she said. Prof Rashid expects to start full-fledged OPDs, admissions and diagnostics at the hospital, “very soon”.

As per the latest official bulletin on Covid-19, 86 Covid-19 patients were admitted at SMHS Hospital currently.

At JLNM Hospital, Covid-19 admissions have been stopped as the hospital prepares to start routine healthcare delivery.

Dr Bilquees Shah, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at the hospital said the administration was in the process of sanitising and preparing for other patients.

“We are getting our theatres ready and our wards in order. We will start routine work this week,” she said.

Last week, SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina started its OPDs much to the reprieve of the patients.

SKIMS Soura has also already started its OPDs and admissions.

A senior healthcare official said that “not so sick patients” were being shifted to DRDO Covid-19 Hospital for management.

“It is functioning now and we must avail it well,” he said stressing upon the need to augment human resource at the hospital.