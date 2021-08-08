Today's Paper

Covid-19 guideline violations: 3379 violators fined throughout Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 8: During the last 24 hours Police have realised fine to the tune of `4,08,950/- from 3379 people throughout the Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines/ rules/SOPs regarding Covid-19, police said in a statement.

“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic. Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/protocols for their own safety and for the safety of others. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures,” it said.

