Covid-19 recoveries cross 3 lakh

Srinagar, June 21: In a good sign Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 3 lakh Covid recoveries since the outbreak of pandemic while 362 fresh positive cases and 10 Covid-19 attributed deaths were reported in the last 24-hours.

As per the official details till June 21, 3,00,135 patients have recovered from Covid after testing positive for the viral respiratory illness.

Of the total recoveries, 1,86,706 patients have recovered in Kashmir division, 1,13,429 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons tested positive in J&K so far is 3,12,156 of which 4262 have died and 7759 are active positive cases.

As per the details shared by the Health department on Monday, J&K reported 10 deaths attributed to Covid-19 infection while 362 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per official figure, 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported, three in Jammu division and seven in Kashmir division, taking the total tally of deaths to 4262.

Of 10 deaths reported today, one died in GMC Doda, one in GMC Rajouri, one in DH Kishtwar, three in SMHS, two in DH Pulwama, one in DH Kulgam and one in SKIMS Soura.

As far as the positive cases are concerned, J&K reported 362 positive cases.

Of the total cases reported on Monday, 101 were reported from Jammu division and 261 from Kashmir division.

With it the total tally of Covid positive cases in J&K is 3,12,154.

Srinagar reported 79 cases, Baramulla 14, Budgam 37, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 44, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 18, Shopian two, Jammu nine, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 15, Doda 27, Kathua one, Samba one, Kishtwar eight, Poonch nine, Ramban 13 and Reasi eight.

However, as per the official data, the number of active cases is coming down rapidly.

On Monday, the number of active cases is 7759.

The number of persons recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 1224, 264 in Jammu division and 960 in Kashmir division.

As per the media bulletin, one new confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported today and till now 25 confirmed cases have been reported in J&K.