Covid death toll climbs to 202 in Ladakh

Health workers and volunteers carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar. [Image used for representational purpose only]File Photo: Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
Press Trust of India

Leh, June 21: The Covid-19 death toll in Ladakh has climbed to 202 following a fatality in Kargil, while 22 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 19,805 in the union territory, officials said on Monday.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has declined to 363, which includes 260 cases in Leh district and 103 cases in Kargil district, they said.

While 144 people died because of coronavirus in Leh, 58 died in Kargil. One death has been reported from Leh, they said.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh, a total of 22 new positive cases of Covid were reported in the UT on Sunday. Out of the total positive reports, 21 were reported in Leh and one in Kargil.

They said a total of 90 patients were also discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those cured to 19,240, which accounts for over 97 percent of the total cases. Out of the total patients cured, 77 patients were discharged in Leh and 13 in Kargil.

