Covid deaths in India below 1000 first time in 2 months

New Delhi, June 28: India reported 46,148 new Covid-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

This is for the first time in over two and half months that the death toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 11th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,02,79,331 as India crossed the mark of over three croreCovid cases last Wednesday.

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 21th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh.

The country has 5,72,994 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,96,730 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 58,578 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,93,09,607 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 32,36,63,297 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 17,21,268 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40,63,71,279 samples have been tested up to June 27 for Covid-19. Of these 15,70,515 samples were tested on Sunday.