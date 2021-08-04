COVID Warriors: Time to Recognize them

Village Hirpora in South Kashmir is the 2nd largest village in the Shopian district after Devepora, around 11 kms from Shopian town, to the west of Peer ki Gali, the mountain pass over Pir Panchal range. It has a population around 9,500 as per current estimates, with a male percentage of around 53%. The village is occupied by thick forests and the spiral horned goat the Markhor is an inhabitant there.

This village of Jammu and Kashmir has made us wiser in regards to COVID 19 pandemic. During the first phase it was a real hot spot for Corona infection and stirred full action by the healthcare workers who emphasized upon the need of observation of SOPs for COVID appropriate behaviour. Once the vaccines became available, they counselled the whole village and more than 600 persons above the age of 45 took the vaccine. The result was that during the deadly 2nd phase the village had minimal impact of the disease.

The first case of COVID in Kashmir, who had a history of international travel, was confirmed on 18th of March, 2020. Consequently, the Directorate of Health, Kashmir accelerated its response towards this viral disease much before the pandemic started. They designated 5 hospitals for treating COVID patients. These were the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM), the Army Hospital, JAKLI Centre, the Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar and Kashmir Nursing Home in Srinagar, giving a total bed strength of 550. Likewise, eight health institutions with a bed capacity of 511 were declared COVID dedicated hospitals in Jammu region.

JLNM hospital is one of the oldest hospitals of Kashmir formerly known as the Church of England Zenana Missionary Society (CEZMS) Hospital started by C.E Tyndale Biscoe in 1908. It is presently a district hospital and is regarded as one of the good Government run hospitals of Srinagar with a bed strength of 150.

Despite being a district hospital, the hospital administration, the doctors and other allied paramedics took it as a challenge and selflessly came forward to alleviate the sufferings of their people who contracted the Corona infection. Besides, all the pregnant women who were Covid-19 positive were treated in this designated hospital which also became a Covid-19 maternity centre. In order to circumvent the shortage of physicians, consultants of all other specialities pitched together to take up this challenge of treating COVID patients.

Once the vaccination drive started in January 2021 the staff of these hospitals were the first to get the jabs setting an example to the public at large to get over the vaccine hesitancy. This is a work in progress and till date around 12 % of the population has received 2 doses of the vaccine but one dose has been administered to around 95% of population above 45 years of age. The vaccination program for 18 to 44 years has started only recently in June. It is still a tall order to vaccinate around 70% of the population to attain herd immunity which is further complicated by the emergence of the scary delta strain.