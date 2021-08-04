COVID Warriors: Time to Recognize them

Village Hirpora in South Kashmir is the 2nd largest village in the Shopian district after Devepora, around 11 kms from Shopian town, to the west of Peer ki Gali, the mountain pass over Pir Panchal range. It has a population around 9,500 as per current estimates, with a male percentage of around 53%. The village is occupied by thick forests and the spiral horned goat the Markhor is an inhabitant there.
This village of Jammu and Kashmir has made us wiser in regards to COVID 19 pandemic. During the first phase it was a real hot spot for Corona infection and stirred full action by the healthcare workers who emphasized upon the need of observation of SOPs for COVID appropriate behaviour. Once the vaccines became available, they counselled the whole village and more than 600 persons above the age of 45 took the vaccine. The result was that during the deadly 2nd phase the village had minimal impact of the disease.
The first case of COVID in Kashmir, who had a history of international travel, was confirmed on 18th of March, 2020. Consequently, the Directorate of Health, Kashmir accelerated its response towards this viral disease much before the pandemic started. They designated 5 hospitals for treating COVID patients. These were the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM), the Army Hospital, JAKLI Centre, the Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar and Kashmir Nursing Home in Srinagar, giving a total bed strength of 550. Likewise, eight health institutions with a bed capacity of 511 were declared COVID dedicated hospitals in Jammu region.
JLNM hospital is one of the oldest hospitals of Kashmir formerly known as the Church of England Zenana Missionary Society (CEZMS) Hospital started by C.E Tyndale Biscoe in 1908. It is presently a district hospital and is regarded as one of the good Government run hospitals of Srinagar with a bed strength of 150.
Despite being a district hospital, the hospital administration, the doctors and other allied paramedics took it as a challenge and selflessly came forward to alleviate the sufferings of their people who contracted the Corona infection. Besides, all the pregnant women who were Covid-19 positive were treated in this designated hospital which also became a Covid-19 maternity centre. In order to circumvent the shortage of physicians, consultants of all other specialities pitched together to take up this challenge of treating COVID patients.
Once the vaccination drive started in January 2021 the staff of these hospitals were the first to get the jabs setting an example to the public at large to get over the vaccine hesitancy. This is a work in progress and till date around 12 % of the population has received 2 doses of the vaccine but one dose has been administered to around 95% of population above 45 years of age. The vaccination program for 18 to 44 years has started only recently in June. It is still a tall order to vaccinate around 70% of the population to attain herd immunity which is further complicated by the emergence of the scary delta strain.
The front-line health care workers, the “COVID warriors” are the backbone of these institutions. They need to be in personal protection equipments (PPE) and be on duties for prolonged periods when they are unable to eat drink or even go to ease themselves. At times it is not possible for them to meet their families and loved ones for weeks and months. Physical and mental exhaustion is another accompaniment. Members of the team who are of the older age groups are especially vulnerable to anxiety disorders. During the fierce second wave, things became even more alarming but the staff rose to the occasion, upgraded their ICUs and did their best to save lives at the cost of getting exposed, infected and at times transmitting the infection un-wittingly to their family members. Their getting infected is akin to getting your army depleted to the aggressor, which in this case is a deadly virus.
As per the WHO director 1,18,000 health care workers have so far succumbed while carrying out their duties since 2020 worldwide. We have till date lost 1167 doctors since the beginning of the pandemic last year out of which 420 succumbed to the second wave which is continuing. Highest deaths have been reported from Delhi with 100 casualties, followed by Bihar (96), Uttar Pradesh (41), Gujarat (31), Andhra Pradesh (26), and Telangana (20). Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 unfortunate deaths so far.
We owe our tremendous gratitude to the health care staff that works for these sick patients in any capacity - doctors, nurses technicians, ambulance drivers, the cleaners and waste disposal personnel etc. It is a collective effort of the entire team. In order to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding dedication and service to the people and selfless commitment to fight against the deadly coronavirus, Gauri Kaul Foundation and GK Communication Pvt Ltd, will felicitate and honour few of the selected Covid Warriors of the valley hospitals on Friday the 6TH August 2021. Dr Mushtaq Rather, Director Health Services would be the Chief Guest. The function will be held at the Gauri Heart Centre premises in Chanapora, Srinagar.
Prof Upendra Kaul is founder Director Gauri Kaul Foundation, recipient of Dr B C Roy Award and Padma Shri.