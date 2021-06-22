COVID19 | Positivity rate dips to 4%, recovery goes up to 96% in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 22: In a good sign, the COVID19 positivity rate in Srinagar has reduced from six to four percent even as the recovery rate has shown an improvement, the weekly data compiled by district administration reveal.

An official said that the positivity rate has reduced from six to four percent. Around a month ago, the positivity rate was 9.5 percent.

“The recovery rate in Srinagar is 96 percent, which is also a matter of satisfaction,” the official said.

The weekly data of past week reveal that as on today, Srinagar has just 1500 active COVID19 cases.

An official informed that rate of deaths caused by COVID19 has also considerably come down in Srinagar.