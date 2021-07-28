Creating more jobs

No matter how many vacancies are announced by the government the mathematics of it falls short of the actual requirement. The problem of unemployment is so deep that it is just impossible for the government to take in even a percentage of the people who are outside the fold of government employment.

True, it always generates enthusiasm and hope among the youth when a massive employment drive is undertaken by the government, and it does help in establishing many families financially. But the larger question remains. Can the government, even though it is the largest recruiter here, absorb all who are in search of some job.

The answer is straight, and unambiguous – no. Then the next one follows. Those who remain unemployed, in the sense that they fail to make it to the government list, where should they go. Is this the end of road for them. In our society, there are only two choices.