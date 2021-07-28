No matter how many vacancies are announced by the government the mathematics of it falls short of the actual requirement. The problem of unemployment is so deep that it is just impossible for the government to take in even a percentage of the people who are outside the fold of government employment.
True, it always generates enthusiasm and hope among the youth when a massive employment drive is undertaken by the government, and it does help in establishing many families financially. But the larger question remains. Can the government, even though it is the largest recruiter here, absorb all who are in search of some job.
The answer is straight, and unambiguous – no. Then the next one follows. Those who remain unemployed, in the sense that they fail to make it to the government list, where should they go. Is this the end of road for them. In our society, there are only two choices.
Those who can't get a seat in any of the government departments can start a small business of their own, and try their luck. But given the financial resource needed to start even a small business most of the youth is unable to make a livelihood through any business activity. With the rise in population and education reaching to even the remotest areas, we have an ever increasing number of youth trying hard to eke out a decent living. Where should they finally go.
This is a serious problem that needs equally serious answers. All of them cannot start their own businesses, and engaging them on contractual basis, and wasting their prime years is not a nice idea. The solution to this problem is to enhance private sector, and make it responsible towards employees.
If the government ensures that the employees in private sector get benefits like insurance, pension, and provident fund, and their jobs are secure to a reasonable degree, it can open up new possibilities for our youth. So besides creating more jobs in government, there is a need to make private sector employee friendly.