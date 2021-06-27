Cricket matches played at SK cricket stadium
Srinagar, June 27: As part of its policy to revive cricket activities in J&K, Srinagar incharge of BCCI appointed sub-committee for J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has organised two-day and one-day format matches at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwarhere .

In the two day format match junior teams of T-XI and H-XI battled against each other. In the one day format match of 45 overs per inning, B-XI clashed with H-XI. Former J&K Skipper and Coach Abdul QayoomBagaw interacted with players and stressed on the importance of longer format games for the overall development of the game.

