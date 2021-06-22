CT Public School student develops ‘Vehicle Ventilation Regulation device’

Jalandhar, June 22: A student of CT Public School, ParthVerma, who is studying in grade 8, has filed a patent after developing a ‘Vehicle Ventilation Regulation Device’ in collaboration with Robotics and Automation Department of CT University.
According to a statement issued here, the invention relates to a vehicle ventilation regulating device that maintains the flow of pure air inside the vehicle by restricting the flow of polluted air present in the surroundings to enter inside the vehicle based on the choice of the user, thereby maintaining the health of the user from inhaling polluted air.
While explaining the same, ParthVerma said, “The idea is ready for the commercialization and can be used in the existing cars. In the present invention, a vehicle ventilation regulating device comprises, a push button manually operated by a user to enable ON, OFF or AUTO modes that results in opening or closing of an air inlet flap, smoke detection sensor detects presence of airborne particulate and unfavorable gases outside the vehicle, a controller (Arduino Uno) connected with the sensor. In ON mode flap opens to allow entry of air inside the vehicle, in OFF mode flap closes to stop entry of air inside the vehicle and allows entry of air when, in AUTO mode opening/closing of flaps takes place to allow/stop the entry of air inside the vehicle according to sensor output comparable to the first threshold value (maximum air quality).”