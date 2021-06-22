CT Public School student develops ‘Vehicle Ventilation Regulation device’

Jalandhar, June 22: A student of CT Public School, ParthVerma, who is studying in grade 8, has filed a patent after developing a ‘Vehicle Ventilation Regulation Device’ in collaboration with Robotics and Automation Department of CT University.

According to a statement issued here, the invention relates to a vehicle ventilation regulating device that maintains the flow of pure air inside the vehicle by restricting the flow of polluted air present in the surroundings to enter inside the vehicle based on the choice of the user, thereby maintaining the health of the user from inhaling polluted air.