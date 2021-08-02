CT University organises conference on New Education Policy

Srinagar, Aug 2: CT University organised KASPUN 1.0 from 1-2 August, 2021 in Srinagar ‘as a joint Collaborative Academic Initiative by Kashmir & Punjab region to bring academia & industry at one platform for the holistic development of students for their greater employment opportunities.’

According to a statement issued here, the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony was DrTasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir. Dr Harsh Sadawarti, Vice Chancellor, CT University, said, “The core objective of KASPUN 1.0 is to decode new education policy , 2020 &its impact of promoting education eco-system for academic excellence & exploring new pathways with transformative impact through innovation, research, creativity & entrepreneurship with leading academicians & industry experts as guest speakers.”

“Keynote address for the core theme i.e. National Education Policy started; the speakers were: Dr. Girdhar J. Gyani , Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers India ( AHPI), Prof (Dr) Prashant Kumar Gautam, Professor University Institute of Hotel & Tourism Management , Prof. Ravinder Pal Chawla , Program Director of School of Healthcare & Paramedical Sciences of CT University. The Scope of the conference is to decode new education policy (NEP), 2020 and advantage Healthcare Sector,” the statement reads

A felicitation ceremony for the meritorious students of 10+2 for their motivation to excel in future was done by the Chief Guest Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar