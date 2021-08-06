CTA hails appointment of Prof Yasmeen Ashai as Director Colleges

Srinagar, Aug 6: J&K College Teachers Association in a statement issued today hailed the ‘decision of the government for appointing a renowned and well-known academician Dr Yasmeen Ashai as director colleges, department of higher education J&K government.’

According to the statement issued here, the president of the association Prof Tariq Ashai has said that for the first time a proper procedure was conducted wherein a committee was constituted for the selection of director Colleges. Prof Tariq, while felicitating Dr Yasmeen Ashai, hoped that her vast academic and administrative experience would be beneficial in shaping the colleges of J&K for imparting quality education to the students of Jammu and Kashmir. “Prof. Tariq expressed his full support and cooperation to Dr Yasmeen Ashai and hoped that she will act as a bridge between the academia and higher authorities in resolving the various issues of college teaching fraternity,” the statement reads.