CUK conducts 25th Executive Council Meeting

Ganderbal, June 21: The 25th Executive Council meeting of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held today in blended mode under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud din Mir. The meeting was attended by the council members comprising senior academics, some former and serving Vice Chancellors, academic administrators from outside the valley, the Registrar and Finance officer of the University. The meeting was called to deliberate on some urgent academic issues on the directions of Ministry of Education.

In his inaugural brief the VC informed the members about the progress in teaching and learning during the pandemic while simultaneously conducting number of webinar series. He informed that the University also arranged special webinars and other activities addressing mental and physical issues of students during the pandemic. National and international experts of repute were engaged for some of the sessions.

The VC informed that the examinations and all other activities of the University are taking place as per schedule by the active support of teaching and non-teaching staff during the pandemic.

The council was informed that a technical committee, constituted by MoE GoI, under the chairman Prof. K Rao, met on 19th June at Tulmullah campus, to address the soil and construction issues, the main impediment to the construction at Tulmullah. The committee suggested some measures which will pave the way for restart of construction activities at Tulmullah campus in the near future.

The VC said that the university also made an administrative accomplishment by successfully implementing the E-Office in letter and spirit which greatly enhanced the efficiency during the lockdown period. Incidentally the Central University of Kashmir is amongst the first University of the UT to implement E office in totality.

The council was also informed about the forceful eviction of girls hostel by the administration. The house took a strong and serious notice of the issue and urged the University to take up the case with the higher authorities of the J&K and the Union Government. The council also asked the university to communicate their feelings and resentment to all the concerned authorities.

The Registrar, Prof. Mohammad Afzal Zargar, presented the agenda. The council after threadbare discussion approved many proposals of the university and expressed their satisfaction on the achievements of the University despite all odds. Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, the finance officer of the University presented the vote of thanks.