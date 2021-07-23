CUK to conduct national level entrance test for admissions

Ganderbal, July 23: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at its 13th meeting of the Academic Council held online on Thursday has resolved to conduct its own National level Entrance Test for admissions to various UG and PG programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

According to a statement issued here, the notification for the admission process for UG/ PG programmes shall be issued in a few days and test centres in this regard shall be explored to be established at different places in the country.

Earlier, the University used to admit students on the basis of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) jointly conducted by a consortium of some Universities. But this year, due to delays in the decisions taken to conduct the CUCET admission test and the fast-approaching winter especially for Kashmir valley, it was resolved by the academic council to conduct its own entrance test. This will help the University to complete the admission process in time and start the classes for the new batch sooner. The issue had earlier been discussed threadbare in a meeting of the Deans, Professors and senior functionaries of the CUK, wherein the need of the CU Kashmir to go solo for admission entrance test in view of pressing conditions had been unanimously endorsed.