CUK VC, Staff, Students express sympathies with Prof Shahid Rasool

Srinagar, June 27: CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, staff and students of Department of Convergent Journalism condole the demise of veteran mathematician Prof Aziz-ul-Azeem Brother–in-Law of Dean School of Media Studies CUK Prof (Dr) ShahidRasool and DrSaleema Jan, Director EMMRC KU

According to a statement issued here, Vice Chancellor CUK Prof Mehrajud din expressed his condolences to DrSalima Jan and Prof ShahidRasool and termed Prof Aziz as a stalwart in mathematics, a noble person and a dedicated teacher. He said that Prof Aziz is globally acknowledged for Aziz theorem, which led to understanding of Zero’s of Polynomials.