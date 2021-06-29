CUK’s Law Deptt holds online moot court competition

Ganderbal, June 28: Law Society, Department of Law, School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised the maiden Sheikh NooruddinNoorani 1st inter-semester virtual moot court competition from June 26 to 27.

A statement of CUK issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir congratulated the department for making the Law Society a vibrant platform for the benefit of the students. He said the law was living and dynamic, but it was a dynamic lawyer who keeps it living and beneficial.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik, who was the guest of honour, said the idea of organising the moot court competition was to help the students learn the art of articulating the legal skills which was essential for law practice and would eventually expose and acquaint them to the challenges of adjudication.

Principal District and Sessions Judge,,Ganderbal, ShaziaTabassum, congratulated the Law Society and highlighted the importance of moot courts in shaping the vibrant legal professionals to lessen the backlog of cases in the courts of the country.

Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir appreciated the support of senior functionaries of the varsity and stressed the need for filling the gap between what is being taught in the classroom and practiced in the courts.

Registrar, Prof Muhammad AfzalZargar pointed out the significant contribution made by the School of Legal Studies and extended all support for its future events.

Coordinator, Department of Law Bilal Ahmad Ganaie introduced the event and highlighted the importance and need for holding these competitions.

Earlier, in-charge Law Society and event convener MudasirBhat welcomed all the participants.

In the preliminary rounds, eight teams participated.

Team-B comprising students from BA LLB 7th Semester Raqeeb-ul-Hassan, AfreenManzoor and Rahil Amin were declared winner of the competition while as team-F comprising students from BA LLB 5th Semester - Muhammad Sameem, IrtiqaBhat and Novid-ul-Hassan were declared runners up.

The best researcher award was bagged by Ubaid Mir and the best speaker award was bagged by Raqeeb-ul-Hassan.

Assistant Professor GulAfroz Jan presented the vote of thanks.

Judicial officers and officials from different districts presided over the competition rounds.