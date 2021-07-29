CUK’s SoET, DSW holds webinars

Ganderbal, July 29: School of Engineering and Technology (SoET), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a webinar on 'Overview of the Higher Education Opportunities in the US' in collaboration with the United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF).

Registrar Prof Muhammad Afzal Zargar, who was the chief guest, emphasised on the importance of holding such sessions that enable students and academia to anchor themselves in the right direction.

He wished for continuous engagement with USIEF and ensured full support.

Dean School of Engineering and Technology Muhammad Ahsan Chishti focused on the importance of having prior knowledge of various processes that are to be completed to pursue education in the US and the importance of this webinar addressing those issues. He ensured that the SoET would further strengthen its relation with USIEF.

Advisor Education, USA, New Delhi, RupaliVerma provided in-depth details about the opportunities for the students in the US.

She provided a comprehensive overview of the US admissions and application processes of various institutions and spoke about the reasons to choose the US as a study destination.

She also threw light on various financing alternatives and how to cut costs while choosing quality institutions.

Verma said Education USA had a worldwide network of more than 400 advising centers in 170 countries.

"There are eight Education USA Centers in India. Each year USIEF holds dozens of academic or professional workshops," she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) also organised a webinar on 'Awareness programme about the national and international scholarships and academics opportunity in UK."

The event was organised for the students of the School of Business Studies.

The objective was to apprise the participants how to attain the international scholarships for pursuing higher education in the UK.

Moreover, the webinar intended to inform the students about academic opportunities available in the UK.

Assistant Professor MalikaGalib Shah of the O P Jindal University, who was the guest speaker, talked about various types of scholarships available for the students in the UK.