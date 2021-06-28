Cycle race held to raise awareness against drug addiction

Srinagar, June 27: Syed Ali Asghar Rizvi, a social activist organized a cycle race called Cycle Strike to attract the youth of Kashmir towards sports and especially to stay away from drug addiction.

In a press handout the organisers said that this is the first race of its kind up to the tourist destination Gulmarg at an altitude of 8,700 feet above sea level.

“Forty-three cyclists took part in the 30-kilometer race, including national and international cyclists. The race started at Magam. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the young cyclists. The physical fitness training of these cyclists was given by the famous fitness expert Imtiaz Darne. Rizvi said that to keep the young generation away from wrong deeds such steps are being taken,” it said.

Muhammad Akbar Khan, Waheed Ahmed and Monis Ahmed won the first, second and third positions respectively by covering a distance of 30 km from Magam to Gulmarg. The young cyclist expressed happiness.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bopinder Kumar presented awards to the winners. He expressed happiness over the organization of this race and said that the youth of Kashmir have a lot of potential.