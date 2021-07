Srinagar, July 31: A criterium format cycling event was on Saturday held at Kawoosa , Budgam.

In the event two dozen top cyclists of Kashmir participated. Akber Khan with 34 points emerged as winner while Waheed bagged second place with 29 points and Adil Shah bagged third with 16 points.

DySp Shams ud din Bhat, Private secretary to DIG CKR was chief guest on occasion he distributed cash prizes among winners. Among others present on the occasion were Mushtaq Bashir, owner Downtown Football club.