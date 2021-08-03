DA hike: EJAC hails government decision

Srinagar, Aug 2: Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) today welcomed the government's decision regarding the increment of DA to 28% of basic pay in favour of government employees of JK.

In a statement EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam while hailing the government's decision said this increment was the need of the hour as the market inflation has reached all time high. He said that EJAC has been continuously demanding for the hike in DA for a long time. “Shabnam extended his gratitude to the administration especially to Chief Secretary Arun Mehta for this considerate decision and expressed his hope that all the other lingering issues regarding the welfare of employees will be resolved at the earliest,” it said.