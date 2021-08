Srinagar, Aug 8: In the ongoing 14th Late Dada Sir Memorial football league championship, three matches were played at two venues of Bandipora on Saturday .

At SK Stadium Bandipora , two matches were played. In first match SCFA Blues defeated Sports Club Blues by 3-1 goals while as in second match, Iqra FC clashed with Wular Warriors Dachigam which was won by Iqra FC. The third match of the day was played at BN Gazi Stadium in Ajar XI defeated Syed Ajar by 6-0 goals.