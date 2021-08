Srinagar, Aug 1: Residents of KhonakhanDalgate have appealed Roads and Buildings department to repair caved in road stretch in the area.

A delegation from the area said that the road stretch caved in last month opposite Rindan Shah masjid. “Though some R&B officers visited the area and inspected the damage, but no action was taken to repair the stretch. We appeal Chief Engineer R&*B to look into the matter,” said the delegation led by Bashir Ahmad Wani.