Day passed off peacefully: Police

Srinagar, Aug 5: Life was normal on Thursday across Kashmir barring few parts of Srinagar, even as heightened security arrangements had been made on the second anniversary of abrogation of Special Status of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.

“Business activities were affected in some parts of Srinagar including historic Lal Chowk, and parts of old city,” officials here said.

Traders in Lal Chowk alleged that police was forcing them to keep their business establishments open. Some of them claimed that police broke open the locks of their shops.

Officials said that life was normal in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of southern Kashmir. “People were busy with their normal activities in these areas,” officials said adding that traffic was also plying normally.

Similar reports were received from northern and central Kashmir areas of Kashmir. Officials said that business establishments were open and traffic was plying normally in these areas.

Earlier, tight security arrangements had been made and extra nakas established to check people movement.

Police said here that the day passed off peacefully. “It was incident free day,” police said.

There was no shutdown call given by any separatist group. On Wednesday police had termed a letter purportedly issued in the name of Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani calling for a shutdown, as "fake".

They said that action was being taken against those uploading or sharing the letter.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Police said situation throughout Kashmir remained peaceful and no any untoward incident was reported from any place on Thursday . Besides, markets and transport also witnessed normal activities as all the types of shops remained open and public/private transport was plying normally across the valley, the statement said.

Moreover, various flag hoisting ceremonies/rallies were also organised by various organisations at several places across the districts of Kashmir, the statement said. “Besides, various state functions very also held which included meeting by Hon’ble LG with DDC/BDC members, tours and inaugurations. A women football match was also played at TRC turf between South Kashmir-11 and Srinagar Club,” the statement said.

“The cooperation of general public not only helped in the peaceful situation throughout the valley but also helped to mitigate the propaganda that was being propagated from across the border to disturb the normal activities and peace. Media houses are requested to disseminate the information only after verifying the facts from the concerned quarters as the news regarding firing incident at Main Chowk Sopore was totally baseless. However one grenade incident in Srinagar but no one injured. No L&O problems happened in whole Kashmir” the statement said.