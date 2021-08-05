DC Anantnag for proper counselling on self-employment schemes

Anantnag, Aug 5: The District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) Anantnag, under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC), Dr. Piyush Singla today approved 16 more cases for disbursement of loan under Mumkin Scheme. On the occasion, thorough discussions were held for ensuring hassle-free and time bound disbursement of loans and the subsequent allotment of vehicles to the beneficiaries.

The DDC impressed upon AD Employment to generate requisite awareness among the eligible and progressive youth of the district so as to bring them under the ambit of the scheme. He also stressed for conducting regular interaction and counselling sessions for them on Mumkin and other self-employment schemes. Informing about the benefits of the scheme, the AD Employment said that the beneficiaries are supported by providing 20 percent of the on road price of the vehicle as subsidy to meet their margin money. It was also given out that more cases will be placed for approval before the committee in coming days.