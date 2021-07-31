DC Budgam interacts with various Shia associations/ representatives regarding ensuing Muharram-ul-Haram

Budgam, July 31: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today held an interaction with various Shia Associations and representatives of the community to discuss arrangements put in place for ensuing Muharram-ul-Haram starting from 10th August.

The meeting was attended by J&K Shia Association and other representatives of the Shia community.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on arrangements like electricity, water supply, roads, ration, firewood, sanitation, Street lighting and medicare facilities.

The DC emphasized on the occasion for strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour during Muharram-ul-Haram besides aggressive sampling at imambaras. The health Department shall circulate an advisory related to do's and don't of Covid-19, the DC instructed.

The procession schedule shall be shared in advance by all shia associations with the health department, the DC said.

The DC informed the meeting that all SDMs and Tehsildars shall hold meeting within their jurisdiction and discuss and resolve issues if any pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram at their level.

Similarly it was also revealed in the meeting that all concerned line departments shall perform their assigned task pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram in proper manner.