DC Kupwara pays surprise visit to D H Handwara

Kupwara, July 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today paid a surprise visit to District Hospital Handwara and inspected various sections of the hospital.

During the visit, the DC inspected various sections of the Hospital including OPD, IPD, Store and other sections. He interacted with the patients and enquired about the health facilities being provided by the Hospital Administration to them.

He also inspected under construction building of the hospital and directed the concerned engineer and contractor to speed up the pace of work and ensure that the building is completed till the month of August this year.

The DC during the visit was accompanied by DDC Member Rajwar, Suliman Mir, Superintendent District Hospital, Dr.Nissar Ahmad and TehsildarHandwara.