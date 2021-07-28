DC Srinagar approves 3 MEUs under 'One District-One Product' scheme

Srinagar, July 28: In order to encourage and provide infrastructural support to potential groups and cooperatives to formalize their Micro Enterprises, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad on Wednesday approved 3 Micro Enterprise Units (MEUs) for Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM-FME scheme) under "One District-One Product"(ODOP) scheme under AtamNirbhar Bharat..

“Under One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme, the Srinagar district has been assigned “Packed Bakery Products” under which 10 applications were received online through PM-FME portal by the District Resource persons and after proper physical verification out of 10 applications, 07 were taken up in DLC meeting wherein 3 Units qualified for availing 35 percent subsidy on maximum loan upto 10 lakh per beneficiary as per the scheme, said an official statement.

Pertinent to mention that Srinagar district has received encouraging response under AtmaNirbhar Bharat wherein 50 more applications are in the pipeline at various stages of verification.

Chief Horticulture Officer/ Resource Person, C L Sharma, District Informatics Officer and other officers of allied departments were present on the occasion.