DC Srinagar orders massive reshuffle of Patwaris

Srinagar, Aug 2: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad has ordered transfer of 88 Patwaris and 5 other officials of district Srinagar.

An order vide No. 21-DCS of 2021 has been issued Monday in this regard. All the transferred Patwaris had mature stay. Some of the transferred officials were serving at their present places of posting since last 8-10 years.

According to the office of district administration Srinagar the step has been taken to revamp the revenue administration at cutting edge level in the district.

Pertinently, the DC has already asked all the revenue functionaries to work with utmost commitment with a people friendly approach. He has further instructed the revenue staff that the performance of all the employees is being monitored closely and any dereliction of duties will not be tolerated.